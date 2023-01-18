Actors Guild to members: Vote for Funke Akindele, Ned Nwoko, others

The National Executive Council of the Actors Guild of Nigeria has urged its members nationwide to campaign, support and vote for all members contesting in the forthcoming general elections.

The National President of AGN, Emeka Rollas, on behalf of the executive made the declaration to the Guild members.

Rollas in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos said the National Executive Council meeting held on Monday had also directed members to help use campaign materials of contesting members on their individual social media handles.

He said this was necessary to reach out to eligible voters within their communities to ensure they emerged victorious in the election.

He noted that though AGN was apolitical, but individual members had the right to participate and campaign for candidates running for various political positions.

The statement said: “Funke Akindele, Tonto Dike and Femi Branch are running as deputy governorship candidates in Lagos state, Rivers and Ogun respectively, while Hilda Dokubo is contesting for Federal House of Representatives in Asalga/Akulga Federal constituency of Rivers.

“Also, the Chairman of the National Board of Patrons of the Guild, Senator Ned Nwoko is contesting for Delta North senatorial position.

“I urge AGN members to vote massively for members irrespective of their interest in political parties for the overall interest of Nollywood.

“If we have our members in strategic positions in government, they will help move motions and pass enabling laws that will help our industry become more profitable.

“It has become imperative to vote our members into power to further help the

growth and development of Nollywood.”

Rollas said the AGN had members nationwide, including Abuja, with satellite chapters in major cities and local government areas in Nigeria and capable of influencing the votes.

