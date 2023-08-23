Actor Patrick Doyle celebrates new wife on social media

Actor Patrick Doyle has celebrated his new wife, Olufunmilayo, as she turns a year older.

In his post on his Facebook page, the actor said as her name implies, his new wife is the joy of his life.

Posting a photo of her, the 61-year-old actor wrote: “This is Olufunmilayo, her name literally translates as ‘God has given me joy’.

“The truth is she is indeed the joy of my life courtesy of the Most High.

“I have never been happier in all my life and I have God to thank for bringing this angel into my life.

“Happy birthday to my gift from above.’”

Patrick used to be married to Rosamond Ndidi Doyle, his first wife who passed away after battling sickle cell anaemia.

Thereafter, he married actress Ireti Doyle.

They divorced.

Last year, he married Olufunmilayo, his third wife, at the marriage registry in Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State.