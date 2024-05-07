ACF lauds FG for rejecting plans to host foreign military bases in Nigeria

The Arewa Consultative Forum has commended the Federal Government for rejecting the idea of hosting foreign military bases on Nigerian soil.

Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, affirmed the Federal Government has no intention of permitting foreign military bases in Nigeria.

The position of the ACF was contained in a statement released by Prof. Tanko Baba, its National Publicity Secretary, on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Baba lauded the Federal Government for its resolute and reassuring stance, describing it as a source of pride and a comforting assurance for all Africans.

Baba emphasised that the government’s decision represented a triumph for patriotic Nigerians who vehemently opposed the rumoured plans to host US and French military bases in Nigeria.

This followed their rejection in the neighbouring Republics of Burkina Faso and Niger.

The ACF called on the Federal Government to reject any future requests to establish foreign military bases on Nigerian soil.

The forum also expressed disappointment with an earlier statement attributed to a purported NGO, the Human Rights Writers Association, which supported the possible establishment of US and French military bases in Nigeria.

The ACF urged its representatives in the National Assembly to remain vigilant and unequivocally reject any proposals for the approval of foreign military bases in Nigeria.

Baba also called upon the citizens, labour unions, professional associations, academia, media organisations, and special interest groups to remain vigilant and actively campaign against the establishment of foreign military bases in Nigeria.