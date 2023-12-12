Accident claims 10 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

No fewer than 10 persons died in an accident that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Tuesday.

Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

She noted that the accident involved an Iveco truck marked KRA 80 XA and a Hiace bus with registration number FKY 898 YF.

According to Okpe, the accident occurred at 5:00a.m at Kara, near the turning towards interchange on the expressway.

She said that 18 men were involved in the accident, adding that seven people sustained injuries, 10 died while one was unhurt.

The FRSC spokesperson added that the accident was caused by speeding on the part of the driver of the bus which led to loss of control.

“The bus rammed into the truck that was about to negotiate the turning,” she said.

Okpe explained that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at Idera Morgue, Sagamu.

She said that the Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, was grieved by the incident because it could have been avoided if necessary caution was taken.

The spokesperson quoted the sector commander as advising drivers to endeavour to take a 15 minutes rest for every four hours on the wheel.

According to Uga, fatigue was often the major cause of road traffic crashes.