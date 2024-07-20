Access Bank UK Polo Day holds to raise funds for education

Access Bank UK Limited has concluded arrangements to host its annual Polo Day at Guards Polo Club, Windsor, today, Saturday, July 20.

The Access Bank UK Polo Day, an annual charity event, which is part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), is the culmination of a year-long fund-raising programme in partnership with UNICEF for education projects in the Northern part of Nigeria.

CSR and exemplary Corporate Governance form part of the hallmarks of Access Bank.

From inception to date, the UNICEF/Access Bank, funds from the charity event have been used to rebuild schools in Kaduna and keep more than 12,000 students in continuous education. At the same time, new solar-powered school blocks and a computer literacy building all in a more secure and friendly school environment have been developed.

The communities surrounding the schools are being supported with boreholes for water and sewing and grinding machines to secure employment and stimulate economic and social development.

The Access Bank UK Polo Day with the support of the Access Bank Group, the flagship subsidiary of Access Holdings PLC, highlights the plight of vulnerable children and orphans as well as internationally displaced persons. In partnership with Fifth Chukker and based in Kaduna, Nigeria, Access Bank Polo Tournament generates funds and stimulates support for the work of the UNICEF/Access Bank initiative across Africa. Essentially, the primary objective is to empower underprivileged children through education and ensuring that these deserving children have the opportunity to dream, learn and grow.

Last year’s event was filled with two exciting polo matches between Malcomines, Delaney, Fifth Chukka and Access Bank. On the field of play Malcomines Polo won the Khalifa Cup, beating Delaney Polo 7-4 across four chukkas. However, Delaney Polo’s Damian Duncan, who had a standout game in the number one position, was rewarded with the Access Bank Most Valuable Player prize.

The second match of the day, for the Access Bank Charity Cup, saw a win for Access Bank. They beat Fifth Chukker 4-3 in a fast-paced game that featured some of the sport’s top players including Juan Martin Nero, Polito Pieres, Alfredo Bigatti and Guillermo Terrera. Access Bank’s Sayyu Dantata received the Most Valuable Player prize from Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II – Emir of Kano. He then stepped up to receive the Access Bank Best Playing Pony prize for Bayita, whom he had played in the fourth chukka.

After the prize giving, guests adjourned to the marquee for an enjoyable celebration accompanied by a performance by the Cavemen.

At the event, Herbert Wigwe, the then Group Managing Director of Access Holdings PLC and Chairman of The Access Bank UK Ltd (now late), said: “Together our continuing support for the Fifth Chukker – UNICEF initiative reflects our view of our role as a change agent in Nigeria and Africa that can help institute socio-economic development through responsible business practice, social initiatives and environmental consideration.”

Jamie Simmonds, The Access Bank UK Ltd CEO and Managing Director, noted the successful Charity event at Guard’s Polo with Fifth Chukker was a tradition, which was only possible due to the loyalty of the customers.

This year’s Polo Day promises to be more exciting than the previous one, with more guests with mind of giving back and creating impacts, expected to grace the epoch-making event.

