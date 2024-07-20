NDDC celebrates foreign scholarship beneficiaries in UK

The Niger Delta Development Commission has further demonstrated its commitment to its Foreign Postgraduate Scholarship Programme by attending the Graduation Ceremony of scholars from the scheme at Coventry University, United Kingdom.

Speaking at the sidelines of the graduation ceremony in the UK, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, underscored the need to celebrate academic excellence.

Ogbuku led a delegation which included the Senate Committee Chairman on NDDC, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong; the NDDC Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye; the Director, Education Health and Social Services, Dr George, Uzonwanne, as well as the Director of Legal Services, Dr Steve Ighomuaye and the Director Education, Idara Akpabio.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer stated that the Commission was very serious with its human capital development programmes, noting that education was the most powerful weapon for changing the fortunes of the Niger Delta region.

He said: “I am very happy to be in Coventry to celebrate our scholars. Their outstanding performance confirms the transparent process through which the beneficiaries were selected. It is remarkable that 11 of the students graduated with distinction in Coventry University.”

Speaking in a similar vein, the NDDC Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye, said that the scholars had justified their inclusion in the programme, noting that the Foreign Post-Graduate Scholarship Scheme, which was started in 2010, was meant to equip Niger Delta youths with advanced training and skills.

Also Read:

The Chairman, Senate Committee on NDDC, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, remarked: “This ceremony is especially unique, as all 200 of the scholars from the 2023 programme performed exceedingly well with 11 students from the batch earning a distinction and coming top of their various programmes.

“This is a testament to the recent review of the selection process of beneficiaries of the programme which is transparent and merit based. I commended the NDDC Board and Management for sustaining the scholarship scheme.”

The NDDC sponsors an average of 200 scholars for postgraduate studies in institutions across the world every year. The scholars are expected to acquire the requisite knowledge and skills to further the development of the Niger Delta region on their return.

Post Views: 0