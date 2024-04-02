Abure snubbed Obi on Labour Party’s National Convention — Spokesman

The Chief Spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Yinusa Tanko, has said that the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, snubbed the advice of the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 polls, Peter Obi, to have an all-inclusive National Convention.

He made the efforts by Obi to salvage the National Convention known in an interview on Channels TV’s “Sunrise Daily”.

According to the Chief Spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation: “His Excellency, Peter Obi, made concerted efforts in trying to intervene at any point we have this particular issue and trying to improve.

“When the issue of the national convention came up, he (Obi) suggested to the national chairman that because we are bigger now, we need to have a wider consultation:

“(We need to) meet with responsible and interested people such as the TUC (Trade Union Congress) and NLC (Nigeria Labour Congress), stakeholders, the Obidient group – young generation people who are interested in seeing Nigeria work.

“Meet with leaders who have different ideas that can midwife us into a greater height.

“All of these were the suggestions that he (Obi) made.

“And not only did he make those suggestions, he practicalised them because he met with the members of the National Assembly.

“He (Obi) met with the leadership of the party recently in Asaba trying to give them ideas on how he thinks certain things could be done and you could improve our situation.

“But of course, you know how politics is.

“Sometimes, people may be trying to encourage people, but they do something different.

“You can only take a horse to the river, but you cannot force it to drink water.

“So that’s exactly what Peter Obi has done.

“He has done so greatly to see if we can find a solution to some of the problems we find ourselves in.”

Tanko said no matter what happens in the Labour Party, the chances of Obi in Nigeria’s next elections are bright.

He said the former two-term Anambra State Governor has become a brand that the ongoing crisis in the party cannot affect him, adding that if Obi leaves the Labour Party, they would leave with him.