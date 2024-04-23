Abuja school reacts to viral video of student being bullied

Lead British International School in Abuja has responded to a distressing viral video depicting a female student being bullied by her peers.

The management has affirmed its disapproval of the incident, announcing the initiation of an investigation into the matter.

The circulating videos sparked outrage on social media, showing a female student from the school being harassed by fellow students in what appears to be an interrogation session.

The victim was subjected to multiple slaps by another female student, with other students present, seemingly aware of the situation.

An X user: @mooyeeeeeee, posted an urgent plea for justice for the victim, alongside the videos, advocating for a broader social movement against bullying.

The X user wrote: “There’s a video I’m about to post.

“I need you guys to help me get justice for her.

“She was bullied in her school by her classmates at Lead British School, Abuja.

“Please make it go viral so she can get justice.”

One of the videos captures a girl slapping the victim while asking: “Who broke my heart?”

In another video, the victim sits next to a male student who admits: “I spoilt her relationship.”

Abraham Ogunkambi, the Head of Lead British International School, issued a statement on Tuesday, explaining the steps being taken by the school.

“The school management is treating this matter with the utmost seriousness,” Ogunkambi asserted.

He added that the school has already been in contact with the victim and her parents, offering support and counseling services to help them manage the emotional and psychological effects of the incident.

Ogunkambi also announced that the school would provide counseling and impose disciplinary actions on the perpetrators to correct their behaviour.

He added that a panel has also been set up to investigate the matter and other allegations of bullying within the school.