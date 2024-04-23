Abuja British school shut down over bullying, assault of student + Videos

In a significant turn of events, Lead British International School, Abuja has been shut down for three days following a viral video depicting a disturbing incident of bullying within the school premises

The development was announced during a news briefing attended by concerned parents on Tuesday at the school premises.

The decision to temporarily shut down the school comes in the wake of public outrage sparked by the circulating videos, which captured a female student being subjected to physical and emotional abuse by her peers.

In the viral video, the victim was captured while being repeatedly slapped by another female student in what appeared to be an interrogation session.

The disturbing footage prompted widespread condemnation and calls for swift action to address the issue of bullying within the school community.

In his reaction to the incident, the Head of Lead British International School, Abraham Ogunkambi, issued a statement on Tuesday, noting the school’s disapproval of the incident and confirmed the launch of an investigation into the matter.

“The school management is treating this matter with the utmost seriousness,” Ogunkambi stated.

According to Ogunkambi, the school has already been in contact with the victim and her parents, offering support and counselling services to help them manage the emotional and psychological effects of the incident.