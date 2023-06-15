Abiodun condoles with AbdulRazaq over boat mishap

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described the boat accident that claimed dozens of lives in Patigi, Kwara State as “sad and unfortunate”.

Abiodun, in a statement on Thursday from the Governor’s Office, regretted that too many lives were lost in the accident.

The accident, according to reports, occurred on Tuesday when a boat carrying 250 wedding guests capsized in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State, leading to the death of 106 passengers, while 144 others were injured.

Governor Abiodun, while condoling with his Kwara State counterpart, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, described the accident as very painful, more so as it involved wedding guests who left their homes to celebrate with their loved ones.

He commiserated with the families of the victims, the people and government of Kwara State and Patigi Emirate, urging them to see the occurrence as the will of God.

He said: “Words are inadequate to express my shock and sadness over this unfortunate incident, which occurred on Tuesday and led to the death of dozens of people who had attended a wedding ceremony.

“It is indeed sad that a wedding ceremony could turn tragic few hours later. My thoughts are with the families and friends of the deceased. I pray that God grant the families of the victims, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

