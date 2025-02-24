Abia: Bodies of over 30 victims of suspected ritual killings found

The bodies of over 30 victims of suspected ritual killings have been found in the Imo River in Oriendu autonomous community, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State in the last one year.

The traditional ruler of the community, HRM Eze Philip Ajomiwe, revealed this to newsmen after the body of another woman was found.

Ajomiwe, who spoke on Sunday, said: “The bodies, like the recent one, are either completely naked and without their private parts or in a bag.

“There have also been cases of two decomposing bodies seen beside the NNPC pipeline.

“The victims are mostly young girls.

“The ritualists from Imo usually come at night to dump the bodies of their victims inside the Imo River.

“And in the morning, we wake to see them.”

Ajomiwe, who said no arrest has been made since last year, revealed that he had reported the matter to the government and security agencies, including the Department of State Services.

He said: “We have even reported to the DSS, and they came here and held a meeting with us.

“We need the government’s intervention to apprehend those behind this atrocity.”

The traditional ruler said efforts by the community’s vigilante group to arrest the suspects had failed because it was not as equipped as the suspects, adding: “So, we’re appealing to the state government to empower the vigilante group with the necessary logistics and the wherewithal to enable it to match the suspects.”

