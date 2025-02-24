NDDC supports girl child education in Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Development Commission has extended its Help the Girl Child programme to Oguta in Imo State and Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, as part of its efforts to promote the education of girls in the Niger Delta region.

This initiative aims to educate and inspire young girls on the importance of education, self-worth, and the need to pursue their aspirations confidently.

Speaking at the Oguta Civic Centre in Imo State, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, highlighted the Commission’s dedication to human capital development.

Ogbuku, represented by the Director of Education, Health, and Social Services, EHSS, Dr George Uzowanne, promised them that he would provide educational materials like U-lesson tablets, textbooks, Exercise books and desks.

He urged the students to work hard to qualify for the NDDC postgraduate foreign scholarship programme, which has benefitted many students.

The NDDC Director in the Imo State office, Dr Kelechi Nwalue, advised the students to be serious about their studies and refrain from social vices.

Similarly, the Deputy Director EHSS, Chioma Nwakwue, charged the girls to be proud and brave. She urged them not to be afraid of the opposite gender but to be respectful and of good conduct. She encouraged them to continue with education, which she described as the key to the future.

At the event in Bayelsa State, Nwakwue stated: “While the NDDC has been engaging in infrastructural development across the region, it is equally important to train the individuals who will manage this infrastructure. That is why we are here to support the education and enlightenment of the girl child. The Niger Delta girl-child has dreams, and we must nurture these aspirations.

“The theme for this year’s Help the Girl Child program is ‘Girl’s Vision for the Future.’ We are here to help sharpen their dreams and provide direction, ensuring they leave here with a renewed focus for a better future.

Also speaking at the event, the NDDC Bayelsa State Office Director, Engr. Godknows, Alamieseigha, observed that the girl child faced numerous challenges, including social and cultural barriers.

He said, “Through the Help the Girl Child programme, the NDDC is creating awareness and empowering girls to take their rightful place in society.”

One of the resource persons, Maria Olodi, spoke on the importance of self-empowerment, stating, “Empowerment gives you the authority to become stronger, more confident, bold, and courageous. It enables the girl child to take control of her life and influence the direction of her future—whether at home, in school, or in society.”

Other topics covered included personal hygiene and strategies for navigating everyday challenges.

Meanwhile, the NDDC donated relief materials to the people of the Oguta community in Imo state. The items presented at the palace of the paramount ruler of Oguta, Eze Nnani Nzeribe, included various foodstuffs that a palace official, Mr. Ofili Ogene received on behalf of the king and the people.

Presenting the relief materials, Dr Uzowanne advised the people to always maintain peace and promote unity so that development could thrive.

Uzowanne said:” NDDC is working assiduously to ensure that the region is peaceful and well developed and needs everyone’s cooperation to achieve its objectives.”

The spokesperson to the Oguta Paramount Ruler, Ogbuga Oduenyi Nduka, commended the NDDC for its goodwill and praised the Commission for providing relief materials at this critical period.

