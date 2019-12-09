The representative of Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Elisha Abbo, has lied to Cloudflare that there is a copyright on the CCTV footage showing his aggression in a sex toys shop.

Senator Abbo had on May 11 at Pleasure Chest Shop, FA 45, Bannex Plaza, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja molested a nursing mother during an argument.

He slapped her.

The video footage, originally obtained by PREMIUM TIMES and which is on its YouTube page, was then used by The Eagle Online.

But Abbo, in a complaint to Cloudfare, which houses the materials of web hosting companies, was lied to by Abbo who said The Eagle Online should not have access to the material, which he said was copyrighted.

Reported URLs:

https://theeagleonline.com.ng/premium-times-report-exposes-nigerian-senator-fighting-in-sex-toys-shop-video/

https://theeagleonline.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Elisha-Abbo-4-640×640.jpg

https://theeagleonline.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Elisha-Abbo-5.jpg

“Original Work: this is an un-authorized cctv footage publication in tendend to taint my reputation as a nigerian senator.

“For the further avoidance of doubt, the relevant photographs/images/audio visuals have been stolen and are being illegally distributed on-line (the details of which are again set-out in the notification below) and all corresponding/associated data constitutes stolen property and any publication, distribution, or other form of dealing in such footage/stills/ images constitutes a clear violation of United States, California State, British, European Union and international data protection and criminal laws. Furthermore, any commercial dealings in such photographs/images or associated data would also constitute further, criminal violations and infractions and all resulting proceeds of such activities would constitute proceeds of crime (and which, in turn, would also give rise to money laundering violations and infractions.”

Responding to the claim, Cloudflare told Abbo: “Cloudflare received a DMCA copyright infringement complaint regarding: theeagleonline.com.ng

“Please be aware Cloudflare is a network provider offering a reverse proxy, pass-through security service. We are not a hosting provider. Cloudflare does not control the content of our customers.

“The actual host for theeagleonline.com.ng are the following IP addresses. 69.64.82.61. Using the following command, you can confirm the site in question is hosted at that IP address: curl -v -H “Host: theeagleonline.com.ng” 69.64.82.61/.”

In response to the claim by Abbo, the host of The Eagle Online, Codero, blocked the website.

However, a response from The Eagle Online, saw the website restored.

The first response from The Eagle Online, signed by its Managing Editor, Dotun Oladipo, said: “Elisha Abbo, who is a public servant of our country Nigeria, currently serving as a senator has misled you into believing that he is a victim in this case. The so-called senator went into a sex toy shop and slapped a nursing mother. He went further to bring in policemen to arrest those he harassed. But he didn’t realise that the CCTV in the shop was operational. The shop owners then released the footage of the actions of the senator to the media because of his insistence on using the police to punish them. As I write this, the police have charged Abbo to court. The Senate, to which he belongs, is also probing him. That probe has however been suspended because Abbo refused to appear before the panel, claiming the case is in court.

“This is not Abbo’s first case of aggression in public. He also once slapped a photojournalist. As a publisher it is well within our rights of our ‘freedom to publish’ or report any news as long as it is true and factual and Abbo’s plan to stifle our rights should not be encouraged.

“Furthermore, as stated earlier, the said video was released to the public and media by the shop owners who hold the rights to the files, It was therefore not ‘stolen’ as he would have you believe. If Abbo wants the truthful content removed from our website because he believes that it “taints his image” then he must politely make a request directed to the management of The Eagle Online and not try dubious means to rob well meaning Nigerian Citizens of their rights and honest livelihood.”

Codero said: “I definitely understand the interest at play, however we as a hosting provider cannot take sides in such a matter. As well, the DMCA complaint is in regards to the surveillance video and images used, which do appear to belong to another entity and website. You are allowed to keep the story up, but you cannot use images or videos belonging to other individuals or organizations without their express consent.

https://theeagleonline.com.ng/premium-times-report-exposes-nigerian-senator-fighting-in-sex-toys-shop-video/

https://theeagleonline.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Elisha-Abbo-4-640×640.jpg

https://theeagleonline.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Elisha-Abbo-5.jpg

“If you wish to fight the DMCA complaint in regards to the images you would need to do so via a third party as we cannot handle such disputes. Your legal council would need to contact [email protected] with the case number to discuss such matters further. As for now the images will need to be removed or the server will be suspended once again.

“Again – we do understand the nature of the content and this is not our stance or opinion on the matter but simply how intellectual property and DMCA complaints must be handled. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause.

In putting the matter to a final rest, The Eagle Online removed the image used in illustrating the story but insisted on having the video retained on the website.

It wrote in a defence by its Webmaster, Maureen Okafor: “Hello, Thank you for your response. We have removed the said images from the post but will be leaving the video because according to YouTube, it is well within our rights. Kindly see below: There’s a clause in the YouTube terms that is relevant to our case. Particularly, under section 6, subsection C. I’ll quote it here:

“By submitting Content to YouTube, you hereby grant YouTube a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, sublicensable and transferable license to use, reproduce, distribute, prepare derivative works of, display, and perform the content in connection with the service and YouTube’s (and it’s successors and affiliates) business, including without limitation for promoting and redistributing part or all of the Service (and derivative works thereof) in any media formats and through any media channels. You also hereby grant each user of the service a non-exclusive license to access your Content through the Service, and to use, reproduce, distribute, display and perform such Content as permitted through the functionality of the service and under these Terms of Service. The above licenses granted by you in video Content you submit to the Service terminate within a commercially reasonable time after you remove or delete your videos from the Service. You understand and agree, however, that YouTube may retain, but not display, distribute, or perform, server copies of your videos that have been removed or deleted. The above licenses granted by you in user comments you submit are perpetual and irrevocable.”

“Basically, we have the right to display on our website any content uploaded to YouTube. We can use clips of any video or embed any videos in our pages and generally do with it as we will, so long as the content remains on YouTube. In other words, as long as YouTube’s terms permit it, any YouTube user can embed ANY content without needing to ask permission, because permission was already given by the person who uploaded the content to YouTube. If the complainants have any issues with the video being embedded on our website then it must be taken up with YouTube and if YouTube believes there has been some violation I’m quite certain the video will be removed.

“Thank you and best regards.”

The host then responded: “Thank you for your cooperation. I will go ahead and close the case as the content has been removed.”

He was arraigned by the police on July 8, 2019 after the matter was reported on May 14, 2019 at Maitama Police Station, Abuja by Warmate Osimibibra of Plot 426, Adebayo Adodeji Street, Utako, Abuja.

The police prosecution counsel, James Idachaba, said the matter was later transferred to the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command for discreet investigation.

Idachaba alleged that Abbo used criminal force and assaulted the complainant by slapping her severally on her face and forcefully dragging her shirt without provocation.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 262 and 263 of the Penal Code.

Furthermore, the Senate set up a committee headed by Senator Sam Egwu to probe Abbo over the assault.

But Abbo failed to honour the AdHoc Committee’s invitation.

The committee submitted its report to the whole house on July 3, 2019.