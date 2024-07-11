Abandoned WTC: Ebonyi approves N70m for redesigning, moves to redeem ailing industries

As a follow up to Ebonyi State government’s recent approval to resume work at the long abandoned Ebonyi World Trade Centre, the government has further approved the release of the sum of N70 million for the project’s redesigning and consultancy services.

The amount was part of approvals made by the State Executive Council in its meeting of Wednesday.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Engr. Jude Okpor who disclosed this to newsmen during a briefing on Thursday, said the government also approved the sum of N450 million for design and consultancy services for the Nnodo Ekumenyi Boulevard, a mega estate with state-of-the-art facilities at the Centre of Abakaliki.

According to the Commissioner, the government, pursuant to her People’s Charter of Needs mantra, also approved the sum of Two billion, One hundred and fifty million naira to boost agriculture and rice industry in the state.

Okpor explained that while the sum of N30m was approved for the revamping of the three moribund government-owned rice-mills in the three Senatorial zones of the state, located in Iboko, Ikwo and Oso-Edda, the sum of N2.12 billion was for empowerment of farmers through FADAMA and other projects, to boost agricultural production in the state, especially in this year’s farming season.

Okpor added: “In a bid to revamp the moribund rice-mills in the three Senatorial Zones of the state, namely Iboko, Ikwo and Oso-Edda, the council approved the redeployment of some SSAs and SAs to take over the manning of the mills.

“Council further resolved to assess activities in the mills in six months time to ascertain the progress.

“Sequel to a joint memo by the Honourable Commissioners for Human Capital Development, Commerce and Industry, and Agriculture and Natural Resources, EXCO resolved and approved the following: Two billion, Six hundred and twenty million Naira (N2,620,000,000) for Ebonyi State Community and Social Development Agency (EB-CSDA) to embark on social development projects in 100 communities yet to benefit from the Agency’s intervention across the state; N500 million naira to Ebonyi State Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (EBSMEDA) for the Empowerment of 10,000 Ebonyians.”

The ailing State government owned Poultry and Hatchery also came to focus at the meeting as the Commissioner said the Council approved the procurement and installation of different sizes of modern poultry cages at an undisclosed amount towards reviving the industry.

