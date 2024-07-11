NLNG Boss to Olukoyede: We are Proud of You

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, has expressed satisfaction and confidence in the leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, assuring that he is proud of its Executive Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, and his team.

This disclosure was made in Abuja on Wednesday when the NLNG management team, led by the MD, visited Olukoyede.

Mshelbila said Olukoyede has inspired hope in Nigerians through his handling of the anti-corruption works.

He urged him to continue in the tempo he has generated in that regard.

He said: “We know that our country is where it is because things are often done the way that they should not be done.

“And so when there is an organisation that can act as a conscience of the country, it is something that we are very proud of.

“We are proud of you, the Executive Chairman; we are proud of your team and we pray that you continue in doing all that you have been doing and show forth the light even when there is darkness all over the country.”

Mshelbila noted that integrity was a common denominator in both the EFCC and the NLNG, thus making the Commission a natural choice for collaboration and partnership with NLNG.

He added: “One of the reasons for the courtesy visit is because of the very nature of this organisation.

“This is one of the organisations that upholds integrity and transparency.

“This organisation represents to us integrity in Nigeria.

“And you may not understand why that is crucial to us in NLNG.

“We have what we call core values.

“Our core values are made up of a number of things, which include safety.

“And after safety, which means being alive to do the work, it is integrity.

“Integrity is the number two core value that we have as a company and we uphold it seriously.

“So when we see an organisation that stands for nothing but integrity, it becomes something that appeals to us as a company and also as Nigerians because integrity is something that we crave for.”

While pledging to support and aid the work of the Commission, the NLNG boss hoped for an enduring and mutually beneficial relationship going forward.

Mshelbiwa said: “We hope that the relationship that we are establishing today would be a lasting and enduring one.”

Olukoyede, in his response, expressed appreciation for the initiative of the NLNG management and assured the delegation of the willingness and preparedness of the Commission to work with the company in the interest of the anti-corruption fight.

He said: “We will look into your books when we have to, but it is important for us to work together.

“It is important for us to synergise and take it to the next level.

“Our mandate is to prevent corruption and financial crimes and we are committed to the work.”

The EFCC boss, who further noted that tackling the country’s systemic rot was foundational in winning the anti-corruption war, stated that while enforcement remained crucial in the work of the Commission, prevention has been given priority by his leadership.

He added: “I have set up a Directorate of Fraud Risk Assessment and Control.

“We will go into Ministries, Departments and Agencies to monitor project execution, to track money and they are cooperating with us.

“Anything that filters out, we will run after it and see what we can recover.

“In the next one year, Nigerians will see the impact of the new measures that we have put in place.”

