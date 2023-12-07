AANI holds presidential dinner for NIPPS SEC 45

The Alumni Association of the National Institute will be holding a dinner in honour of graduating participants of Senior Executive Course 45, 2023 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State.

This was made known in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the AANI, Sani Usman, on Wednesday.

Usman, a retired Brigadier General, said the AANI, under the leadership of its National President, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor, will host the graduating students to the Dinner on December 7, 2023 at the Armed Forces of Nigeria Officers Mess, off Murtala Mohammed Way, shortly after Lungi Barracks, Asokoro District, Abuja from 7pm.

He added in the statement that the event not only applauds the academic achievements of the participants who were trained in the rudiments of policies and strategies, but also provides an exceptional opportunity for media engagement.

He said: “Journalists are invited to witness and cover the historic moment where our esteemed members interact with potential AANI members, sharing experiences, and mentoring emerging leaders.

“This tradition aligns with the age-long practice of hosting graduating participants to a befitting dinner after the Presidential Parley earlier in the day.”

Usman said the participants of SEC 45/2023 will present their research findings on: “Industrialisation, Energy Security, and Climate Change: Issues, Challenges, and Prospects,” to the convener of the course, President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Thursday morning.

Also Read:

He said the Special Guest of Honour for the occasion is the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Badaru Mohammed Abubakar, adding that the event will also be graced by some state governors, members of the National Assembly, Ministers, Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police, head of security services, federal permanent secretaries and AANI members from various parts of the country.