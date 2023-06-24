AANI fixes date, venue for 2023 AGM

The Alumni Association of the National Institute will hold its 2023 Annual General Meeting at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Plateau State from June 23 to 24, 2023.

The AANI National Publicity Secretary, retired Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Sani, made this known on Friday.

According to Sani in a statement, the theme of the AGM is: “Building Synergy with Stakeholders towards a Better Society.”

During the two-day event, members will ratify the constitution reviewed some time back and elect new executive committee members.

Sani added in the statement: “Similarly, the 2023 AGM is another opportunity to meet other members and colleagues and strengthen their relationship with their alma mater and commitment to its development.

“Among other things, members will also discuss various issues, including Nigeria’s economy, security, and social development.

“They will also share ideas and experiences, examine new growth opportunities, and develop strategies to overcome some of the nation’s challenges.”

Sani said the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, will be the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion.

He said also expected to attend are AANI members from all parts of the country and abroad.

He added: “NIPSS Kuru has been instrumental in shaping Nigeria’s development through its training programmes and policies, while AANI plays a pivotal role in promoting and advancing the Institute’s ideals and principles.”

