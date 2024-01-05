A Tribe called Judah: Tinubu celebrates creativity, hails Funke Akindele 

President Bola Tinubu is celebrating the ingenuity, creativity, and immense artistic talents of Nigeria’s thriving entertainment industry.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said this in a statement issued on Friday.

Ngelale said President Tinubu congratulates Funke Akindele on her record-setting film and commends the ace thespian for her contributions to the growth of the industry.

The President, his aide said, extols the excellence of the Nigerian creative industry, acknowledging its pivotal place as a medium not only for artistic expression, but also a source of enormous soft power and viable export.

Tinubu restated: “The creative industry is one of the high-employment sectors, providing jobs for our able and talented youths. It is an industry that is crucial to my administration. I salute Nigerians for their enduring support and patronage of home-grown creative efforts. We will provide the conducive environment for the industry to thrive further”.

Funke Akindele’s blockbuster, ‘A Tribe called Judah’, broke the box office record within 21 days of its release in cinemas.

The feat makes it the first Nollywood film to gross 1 billion.

Akindele announced the feat on her Instagram page as she shared the N1 billion feat flyer.

She wrote: “Thank You LORD!!!Thank NIGERIA!! Thank you GHANA!!”