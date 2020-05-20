Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said 60 per cent of coronavirus cases recorded in the state are from oil workers returning from rigs.

Wike said this on Wednesday when the management of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said it was for this reason that the state government has insisted that oil workers coming into the state must be tested to confirm their coronavirus status.

He said: “It’s not in anybody’s interest to deny people to carry out their official duties.

“Oil is the mainstay of the economy of Nigeria and without it, we that are in this part of the country will find it difficult to function.

“My concern is that companies should always notify the government of workers they are bringing into the state so that our health officials can monitor them.

“So all that we are saying is that we should work together.

“But people bring in politics that Rivers State is difficult.

“They don’t want any oil exploration.

“That is because people want to play politics.

“People say we don’t want foodstuff and livestock to come into the State.

“That is not correct.

“What we are saying is that human beings should not be hidden with these items.”

Wike lauded Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited for the support to the state government in the fight against COVID 19.

The Executive Director of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Udobong Ntia, commended Wike for measures put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state, particularly the increase in testing.

He listed measures put in place by the company to fight the virus and donated RNA COVID-19 Testing Kits and hospital beds to the state government.