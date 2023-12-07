50 repentant hoodlums surrender weapons in Gombe

No fewer than 50 repentant hoodlums on Wednesday surrendered their weapons to the Gombe State Police Command.

The over 50 hoodlums who operate in the Bolari area of Gombe State, said they had renounced crime.

They said they were ready to support law and order in Gombe State.

Hayatu Usman, the Commissioner of Police in the state, who addressed the repentant hoodlums, commended their actions and commitment to curtail criminal activities in the state.

He expressed concern that most of those involved in crime in the state were youths, and pledged to use dialogue to get them out of criminal activities.

Usman said: “Under my watch I will adopt the use of dialogue and a peaceful approach to make Gombe free from crimes.

“What they need is love and encouragement, not the use of force.”

He called on the state government to assist the repented hoodlums to become gainfully employed so that they would not go back to their negative lifestyle.

The CP said the command would collaborate with the government and relevant organisations to help the repentant hoodlums to become useful members of the society.

Aminu Usman, the Assistant Youth Leader in Bolari West, said the hoodlums decided to surrender because they were tired of hiding and running away from security personnel, and wanted to become useful citizens.

He also called on the state government to support them to become self employed.

Also speaking, Lieutenant Colonel Abdullahi Bello (retd), the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, commended the youths for taking a good step, and promised that the government would support them.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Adamu Pantami, said the government was committed to addressing the plights of youths in the state.