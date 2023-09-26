40 Lagos community teams battle for 1×BET Football Cup 

Akeem Busari

Forty grassroots football teams drawn from different communities of Lagos State are set to battle for the maiden edition of the prestigious 1×BET football competition. The 40 teams expected to feature in the competition for non-league sides have been pooled into 5 conferences of 8 teams each.

At the glamourous and welI-attended draws and unveiling ceremony held at the highbrow Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Chief Executive Officer of Match International Limited, organisers of the event, Engr. Waidi Akanni, disclosed that beyond responding to its avowed Corporate Social Responsibility programmes, the sponsors of the football competition, 1×BET, are committed to the development of Nigerian football, particularly, at the grassroots levels.

Chairman of 1×BET, Dr. Femi Babalola, was enthusiastic about the objectives of his company, as it concerns its aims, which are tailored towards a holistic development of football in Nigeria, as well as the needs to use his company as a platform to satisfy and reward the passion of football fans across the country.

Technical Director of Nigeria Football Federation, Austin Eguavoen, praised the sponsors for taking up the initiative to support and develop grassroots football in Nigeria. The former captain and coach of the Super Eagles, regretted the lack of similar opportunities and sponsorship for grassroots football during his playing days. He went on to admonish corporate organisations to join the fray by supporting the development of grassroots football in the country.

Super Eagles legendary striker, Daniel Amokachi, was particularly full of praises for the organisers and the sponsors of the competition. Even as he recalled the glorious days of Nigerian football and how much it positively impacted on the unity, love and peaceful co-existence of the people.

Present at the unveiling ceremony of the competition that is expected to begin October 3, 2023, at the popular Nitel Training ground, Oshodi, were former Nigerian international players such as Henry Nwosu, Friday Ekpo, Victor Agali, Wasiu Ipaye, Loveday Omoruyi and Taiwo Oloyede.

Others include former coach of the Super Eagles, Flying Eagles and Golden Eaglets and renowned football administrator, Chief Fanny Amun, Howard, Friday Elahor, Benson Edema, Akeem Ishola, David Apelete Dosu and Monday Kanu.