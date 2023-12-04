3SC draw with visiting Heartland FC + All Match Day 11 results

Shooting Stars Sports Club (of Ibadan on Sunday played out a goalless draw with visiting Heartland Football Club of Owerri.
The Match Day 11 fixture of the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League was played at the Lekan Salami Stadium.
The hosts had several goal scoring chances they failed to convert.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 3SC got down to business early and were all over their guests in the opening moments.
Abdullahi Lawal and Gafar Olafimihan were unlucky with shots which missed their target as the hosts had complete control of the first half hour.
The Oluyole Warriors stepped up their game in the second half with some substitutions, but they kept on getting the same results.
With the hosts now getting frustrated, the visitors had the confidence to push back and threaten their hosts’ rear.
In spite of seven added minutes, the hosts still failed to make hay as they pinned Heartland FC down to their half in the closing stages of the match.
Also Read
- NJC to appoint Justices to Supreme Court this week, recognises Ojo as Osun CJ
- Editorial: Nigeria’s Castrated local government administration
- Lagos communities cry for help as FAAC disburses N1.719t as LGs allocation in 2021 (3)
- Issues on 2024 Budget proposal, by Kehinde Aderemi
- Suspected killers of Imo DPO, Inspector arrested
2023/2024 NPFL Match Day 11 results
Bayelsa United FC 2-2 Abia Warriors FC
Gombe United FC 2-5 Kano Pillars FC
Remo Stars FC 1-0 Plateau United FC
Shooting Stars FC 0-0 Heartland FC
Sporting Lagos FC 1-0 Katsina United FC
The match between Rangers International FC and Rivers United FC was postponed.