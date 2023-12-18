3,963 teachers fail qualifying exam — TRCN

No fewer than 3,963 teachers who sat for the November 2023 diet of the Professional Qualifying Examination for teachers across the country organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria failed.

The examination is conducted by the TRCN to test the professional knowledge of those in the teaching profession.

Speaking with journalists during an interactive session on Monday, the Registrar of the TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, who gave the breakdown said that the council will continue to work towards the improvement of the teaching profession in Nigeria.

He said, “A total of 15,753 sat the examination in 38 centres across the country, out of this, we have 10,636 that passed which is about 72.9 per cent and those that failed are 3,963.”

Ajiboye also noted that other candidates were absent while others had their results cancelled due to examination malpractices.

The November diet commenced on November 23, 2023 and ended on November 25, 2023.