29-year-old suspected ritualist nabbed with human jaw

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 29-year-old suspected ritualist, Olajide Abidemi, for unlawful possession of human parts in Abule Afa community of Mowe area of the state.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the suspected ritualist ran into trouble in the middle of the night.

Abidemi was apprehended by night guards in the area in the middle of the night.

The case, The Eagle Online learnt, was reported by Jamiu Lasisi from Abule Afa community at Mowe Police Division.

Lasisi said during their night security patrol, they encountered the suspect on his way, but he was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for his presence.

In response to the report, detectives from Mowe Police Division were immediately dispatched to the suspect’s residence for investigations.

A police source told The Eagle Online: “A search was conducted in his house at and a jaw believed to be of human origin, black soap contained in three calabashes, three (3) ITEL phones, one (1) TECNO phone, along with SIM cards, four (4) different vehicles with registration numbers and four (4) spent Cartridges were recovered from his residence.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the arrest of Abidemi.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said investigations were ongoing to establish the purposes the exhibits recovered from the suspect.