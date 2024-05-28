25 Years Commemoration: Tinubu to address joint session of National Assembly

As part of activities to commemorate 25 years of unbroken democracy and legislative practice in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, address a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Senator Yemi Adaramodu, Senate Spokesman, Rep. Akin Rotimi, House Spokesman and seen by Eagle Online.

According to the statement, the session will be marked by a series of events scheduled to begin at 10:00 am on Wednesday, in the Green Chamber, House of Representatives Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Highlights of the event include a keynote speech by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and as well feature commemorative lectures on the theme “25 Years of the National Assembly: Lessons & Opportunities” by Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Senator David Mark, and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Following the joint sitting, the event will proceed with the unveiling and commissioning of the National Assembly Library Complex, named the Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building.

A tour of the new facility will also be conducted.

The statement partly read, “Nigeria’s Fourth Republic was birthed on May 29, 1999, following the country’s return to civilian rule.

“Nigeria’s political trajectory has seen many periods of military intervention, and the period since 1999 has been the longest of unbroken legislative practice.

“The country’s democracy has matured, witnessing six electoral cycles, including an alternation of power between political parties.

“President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly, H.E. Senator Godswill Akpabio, remarked, “This Silver Jubilee is a testament to the resilience and enduring strength of our democratic institutions.

“The National Assembly has played a pivotal role in safeguarding our democracy, and this event is a fitting tribute to our shared commitment to the nation’s progress.

“Speaker of the House Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, added, “The 10th National Assembly places great significance on celebrating our democratic journey.

“This commemorative sitting underscores our dedication to reflecting on the lessons learned and the opportunities ahead as we continue to serve the Nigerian people.”

Among the notable dignitaries to attend the event include the Vice President, Deputy President of the Senate, Deputy Speaker of the House, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief of Staff to the President, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum(NGF), Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and the Clerk to the National Assembly.