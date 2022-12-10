22-year-old man allegedly kills 32-year-old lover over car

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested a 22-year-old man, Osuagwu Chibudem, for allegedly killing his 32-year-old sugar mummy, Amarachi Chukka.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement he issued on Friday.

Ndukwe said operatives of the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Command, working with their counterparts in the Imo State Police Command arrested Chidubem at Nekede Owerri, while attempting to sell a Toyota Corolla car he stole from Chukwu after killing her.

He said the suspect committed the crime on November 1, 2022 at the residence of the deceased in Meniru, Awkunanaw, Enugu.

He said: “Investigation revealed that the suspect and his cohort at large, had in the morning hours of the mentioned date conspired and went to the house of the victim, attempted to make away with her Toyota Corolla key, which she resisted.

“And upon her resistance, they tied her hands, legs and mouth with clothes; locked her inside of the house and made away with the car.

“Her decomposing remains was, however, found in the said apartment on 04/11/2022, after the door was forced opened by Police Operatives serving in Ikirike Police Division of the Command, following the receipt of a report that an offensive odour was oozing out of the apartment.

“The Operatives evacuated the remains to the hospital, where doctors confirmed her dead and the corpse deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“The suspect was consequently arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation and has been remanded in Custodial Centre custody till further hearing of case.”





