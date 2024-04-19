2024 UTME: Parents obey JAMB order to steer clear CBT centres

Parents of candidates who registered for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board have complied with an order restricting them from coming close to any Computer-Based Centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that JAMB directed all CBT centre owners to arrest any parent found nearby.

The Board said the directive became necessary following the intrusive disposition of some parents during the Board’s previous exercises.

In an interview with some of the parents at the JAMB Professional Test Centre in Kogo, Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory, they said the order given by the Board was a welcome decision owing to the insecurity situation in the country.

A parent, Celia Onyejekwe, commended the directive, saying it would go a long way to prevent miscreants, who are bent on engaging in malpractices, at any centre.

Onyejekwe said: “From the look of things, parents have been complying with the order.

“And everything is going on smoothly.

“JAMB is right for telling parents to desist from coming close to the CBT centres.

“When parents are crowded at the centres, it will bring disorderliness.

“So it’s better for parents to stay back and let the operatives do their job without any interference.”

Another parent, Bashir Suleiman, said parents’ decision to comply with the order was apt, while calling on the Board to sustain this measure.

Suleiman said: “It’s a good order considering the current situation of the country.

“With the insecurity we are experiencing, allowing people close to the CBT centre, definitely is not a welcome idea.”

The examinations, which commenced on April 19, are expected to last till April 29.