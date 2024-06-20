2024 Hajj: Kebbi warns pilgrims against excess luggage

The Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Board has cautioned pilgrims from the state against carrying excessive luggage above the stipulated 40kg on their return journey from the 2024 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Its Executive Chairman, Alhaji Faruku Aliyu-Enabo, said this as the pilgrims prepare for the return journey after Hajj rites.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Governor, Ahmed Idris, the Board Chairman made the appeal in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while handing over Sallah package (Goron Sallah) to Local Government Hajj Guides donated to pilgrims of each local government area by their stakeholders.

The Executive Chairman was speaking from experience where pilgrims used to abandon some valuable items bought due to excess luggage payment requirement.

Addressing journalists on preparation of the board towards airlifting of pilgrims back to Nigeria, Aliyu-Enabo said the big bag given to pilgrims was expected to carry 32kg, while the hand (small) bag would contain only 8kg, making 40kg together.

Aliyu-Enabo said: “Therefore, we are appealing to pilgrims to ensure compliance with the standing rules by not exceeding the luggage limit of 32kg and 8kg for big and handbags respectively.

“I have instructed all the LG Guides to make sure that they lead their pilgrims in the process of weighing their luggages, it is a duty upon them to stand for their pilgrims.”

Aliyu-Enabo, who appreciated God for the opportunity given to the state to be the first to land in Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj, said: “God has blessed Kebbi to be the first flight to Saudi Arabia and we are happy that Kebbi will be the first state to go back home after the Hajj rituals.

“First plane In Sha Allah will leave Saudi Arabia Friday night to arrive Nigeria Saturday morning.

“In view of this, we want to use this medium to appreciate the gigantic efforts of His Excellency, Governor Nasir Idris as well as other stakeholders which culminated into a huge success.”

On the Sallah package donated to each pilgrim by stakeholders of their respective LGAs, Aliyu-Enabo said: “All promises made by stakeholders from different LGAs are hereby fulfilled and I have handed over the money to each Hajj Guide for onward distribution to pilgrims.

“We have instructed all the Hajj Guides in the 21 LGAs to make sure that what is due to each pilgrim is conveyed to him/her today.”

Similarly, the Chairman told pilgrims that were under the Kebbi Government Officials that “the Director together with the KGO Guide will sort out their numbers for them to also enjoy the dividends by tomorrow In Sha Allah”.

Speaking to one of the Hajj Guides from Jega Local Government Area, Alhaji Sani Hali-Jega (Malam Arzika), confirmed that the money had been handed over to them by the Chairman of the Board for onward disbursement to pilgrims.

Malam Arzika said the money was donated to pilgrims by stakeholders of each LG to include: Commissioners, members of State and National Assembly and other prominent politicians of each LG contributed for the well-being of their pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

He said the Chairman was highly transparent because he itemised each LG with its officials and how much each official donated to assist his people, adding: “The Chairman also calculated how much each pilgrim will collect, depending on how much his/her stakeholders contributed.

“This is a new development, we have never witnessed this kind of excellent arrangement before, this will go a long way in assisting the pilgrims.”

Recall that the inaugural flight took off from Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, on May 15, 2024.