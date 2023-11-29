2024 Hajj: Kaduna inaugurates committee for exercise 

Kaduna State Government has inaugurated an eight-man committee in a bid to ensure seamless 2024 Hajj operations.

Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, inaugurated the committee, headed by Sheikh Salisu Abubakar.

The ceremony was attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Abdulkadir Mayare, members of the State House of Assembly and other senior government officials.

Balarabe said that Governor Uba Sani was aware of the challenges faced in previous Hajj exercises leading to unnecessary hardships for the state’s pilgrims.

She said, ”Hence, there is the need to collectively rectify the gaps and create improved arrangements that prioritize the welfare of pilgrims.”

Balarabe thanked members of the committee for accepting to serve, saying that Sani nominated them because of their dedication and commitment to the progress of the state and the welfare of its people.

According to her,the selection is a testament to their expertise, dedication, and commitment to the progress of the state.

Balarabe added, “I want to particularly thank Sheikh Salisu Abubakar for accepting to chair the 2024 pilgrimage operation.

”May Allah (SAW) reward your sacrifice and selfless service to our dear state,”she said

The Deputy Governor said that the terms of reference for the committee outlined the crucial areas that required utmost attention and diligence.

She explained that their role was to liaise with relevant authorities and credible service providers to ensure the provision of good accommodation, feeding, transportation and tents.

Balarabe stated: ”We expect you to ensure that only organizations capable of meeting our standards are engaged.

” They must ensure that the accommodation in Mecca meets the required bed capacity and proximity to the Kaaba, the quality of feeding is standard.

”There must be proper implementation of hadya services, and efficient transportation. These are the essential components of a successful pilgrimage”.

Baba Ahmed-Rufai is to serve as the Secretary to the committee , while other members are; Imam Buhari ,Maimuna Waziri and Aminu Kasimu

Others are; Prof. Muhammadu Mustapha- Gwadabe, retired AVM Muhammas Rabiu-Dabo and Ummakhukthum Jibril- Maigwari.