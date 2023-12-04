2024 Budget: AGF proposes chartered flight for Judicial Officers handling terrorism cases 

The Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has proposed chartered flights for Judicial Officers handling terror suspects cases in the country in the 2024 Budget.

He said this when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Fagbemi appeared before the committee on Monday to defend his Ministry’s 2024 Budget.

He said the Ministry was currently defending 2000 cases, with huge potential liabilities on the Federal Government.

The Attorney General said: “I wish to note that the process of prosecution of terror suspects and entities entails considerable funding, inclusive of catering for the logistics and welfare of judges, prosecutors, support staff, witnesses, and provision of security for the trial, etc.

“In order to ensure the security and confidence of the judicial officers coupled with the location of the trial, the Ministry is required to charter aircrafts to airlift them.

“The Ministry is also spending considerable resources on provision or upgrading of infrastructural facilities at the various venues to make them fit for purpose.”

Speaking on judgement debts that are yet to be addressed by Federal Government, Fagbemi said: “I wish to note that there are already backlogs of obligations which needs to be cleared in order to sustain the current efforts of the Ministry in reducing government’s exposure to judgement debts as well as ensuring that implementation of government policies/projects are not hindered by litigation.

“It is to be noted that some of the unpaid claims have unfortunately been outstanding since 2007.

“The Ministry is also currently defending over 2000 cases, with huge potential liabilities on behalf of the Federal Government and its Ministries, Departments and Agencies.”

The Ministry’s budget as proposed by the Attorney General of the Federation is N14 billion.

The Ministry has been allocated N5.3 billion as capital expenditure and N8.8 billion as recurrent expenditure.