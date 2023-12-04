Osun Judicial Crisis: Workers extol Adeleke for quick intervention, payment of withheld salaries

Members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Osun State Chapter on Monday extolled Governor Ademola Adeleke for his quick intervention in the crisis between the union and the embattled Chief Judge of the state, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo.

The Chairman, Gbenga Eludire, gave the commendation while speaking on behalf of members during a visit to the Governor’s Office.

He hailed the Governor for clearing the backlog of 57 months salaries of some members of the union withheld by the embattled Chief Judge.

Eludire noted further that contrary to the fake news in circulation, Osun State JUSUN has got the full nod of its national body and its approval for its strike to continue.

He said: “We are here today because we are happy, the happiness that has eluded us for several years has been restored.

“All our efforts in the past to restore the happiness of our members failed but the Osun State Government has restored it.

“We have been working under tense conditions but today we are glad, our members were suspended, exposed to oppression and victimisation but today, all that is in the past.

“We decided to put an end to the oppression of the Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo, so we embarked on a strike and the Osun State Government supported us after listening to our plight.

“We are here today with all our members whose salaries were unlawfully withheld so they can show appreciation to the Osun State Government.

“Contrary to the fake news that has been shared, the national body of JUSUN is on our side and they have given us a go-ahead with the strike, they said we should not back down until all our demands are met.”

Speaking on behalf of the Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, the Deputy Governor of Osun State, commended the union members and its leadership for coming out to fight injustice, noting that an injury to one is an injury to all.

Adewusi noted that all the issues and complaints raised will be looked into, adding that the state government is aware of the urgent need to attend to the condition of the courts in the state as well as the welfare of the judicial workers.

He said: “On behalf of the Osun State Government, we want to applaud you for your maturity in the handling of the issue.

?We commend your approach to ventilating your grievances without resorting to violence.

“In some quarters, they believed it was the Osun State Government that had issues with the embattled Osun Chief Judge, but we had to tell them that the CJ had issues with JUSUN, not the state government.

“However, these JUSUN members are our brothers and sisters in the state, whose well-being is paramount to the state government.

“Thank you for not allowing your protests to be hijacked.

“Thank you for raising an alarm on the issue and fighting for your members.

“An injury to one is an injury to all.

“I want to assure you that once the Governor returns from vacation, all other demands will be looked into.

“We are aware of the conditions of your offices and our courts and I want to assure you that something will be done about it because we actually promised to take care of our workers and that promise will be kept.”

Also Read:

Earlier, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, while hosting the leadership and members of the Judicial Union in his office, apologised for the unfair treatment meted out against the judicial staff, especially the five workers who were unfairly suspended.

Egbedun revealed that the fact-finding assignment done by the House of Assembly on the petitions received against the CJ is in line with Sections 128 and 129 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.