2023: Sokoto PDP continues statewide governorship campaign

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto Monday continued its ongoing statewide campaign with a visit to a historic town of Rabah to an uproarious reception by supporters of the party in the area.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal appreciated the large turnout of party faithful, particularly women and youths.

The area being part of insecurity ravaged Local government in the State, Governor Tambuwal in his address pledged that a vote for Atiku will be a recipe for an end to insecurity in the area and the eastern part of Sokoto State in general, by God’s grace.

Tambuwal also harped on youth employment, as well as women empowerment. Citing the instance of the recent employment drive of the administration on health workers.

He made a mockery of some neighboring States for their inability to pay workers’ salaries as and when due.

He assured the governorship candidate Mallam Saidu Umar will carry on with the laudable projects of the administration if elected by the grace of God.

Umar, (Malam Ubandoman Sokoto) noted the Sardauna of Sokoto, Ahmadu Bello’s exploits as a political leader, and prayed for the repose of his soul. He described as heartwarming the large crowd of party supporters which he said signpost Rabah as a PDP safe territory.

Extolling Governor Tambuwal for his development strides across the state, Malam Ubandoma promised to consolidate on the successes attained and initiate more.

About 15,060 defectors ditched the APC and joined the PDP. The leader of the defectors, Hon. Tukur Sansani ‘Yar Tsakkuwa said the politics of inclusion and the dynamic leadership style of the PDP in the State informed their decision to join the party.

Another highlight of the event was the donation of 22 motorcycles to all PDP ward chairmen in the local government area by the Speaker SOHA, Aminu Manya Achida.

On the security challenges in the area, Gov. Tambuwal opined that Godwilling with the Atiku Presidency insecurity will be a thing of the past.

The Governor could not hide his joy as he lauded the State Assembly Speaker, Hon. Aminu Achida over his support to party activities and the other PDP officials in the area for their exemplary leadership.

Tambuwal also slammed the State APC Chairman, Isah Achida for denying his two children their rights to benefit from scholarship grant despite meriting it, from the present administration due to political ill-feeling.

Umar, while acknowledging Governor Tambuwal for landmark projects on water, roads, health, irrigation farming in the local government, he promised to complete all ongoing projects and initiate new ones.

Umar highlighted the significant place of Wurno town in the history of Sokoto Caliphate.

He warned opposition politicians against unguarded utterances.

About 12, 822 APC faithful dumped their party and embraced the PDP.

Aminu Dan Maigujjiya, who spoke on behalf of defectors said the PDP was the only party that presented a marketable candidate whom anyone would not shy away from identifying with.

Another height of the campaign was donation of a motorcycle to each of the 11ward chairmen of the PDP in Wurno local government by the State’s House of Assembly Speaker.