2023 polls: Now that Supreme Court has ruled, Nigeria must move forward – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that with the verdict of the Supreme Court affirming President Bola Tinubu as validly elected, Nigeria must move forward from the election mode.

The former President made this known to State House Correspondents on Friday after a meeting with Tinubu.

Jonathan said: “The country must move forward.

“Elections are over so we must move forward.

“Prof. Lumumba emphasised the need for Nigeria to take a lead in Africa when he spoke in one of our programmes.

“We have challenges economically now, but we still have what it takes to lead.

“These are some of the issues I will continue to have conversations over with Mr. President, including briefing him on all my foreign programmes, because they are not personal issues.

Also Read:

“Traditionally, if a former president goes outside the country for continental or regional programmes, even some national, you come home and tell Mr. President.

“So that’s the tradition.

“Most of the time when you see me, it’s one of the things that we must do to move Nigeria forward, to move ECOWAS forward, and to move the African continent forward.

“We need to bring everybody, all our political leaders, including the former presidents, together.”