2023: PDP, Governorship candidate, Ahiwe, call for calm, peace in Abia 

The Abia State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the 2023 governorship election, Okey Ahiwe, have called party’s members and supporters to remain calm and be peaceful.

The PDP call followed the ruling of the Court of Appeal that dismissed the appeal against Governor Alex Otti of Labour Party (LP) election victory.

In separate statements released after the Court of Appeal’s judgement, PDP and Ahiwe stressed their confidence in the Judiciary as the last hope of the common man and one of the “strongest pillars of our democracy”.

PDP Acting State Publicity Secretary, Abraham Amah, in his statement said: “Abia PDP uses this opportunity to reiterate its confidence in the Judiciary as the last hope of the common man and one of the strongest pillars of our democracy.

“We call on members of the PDP, our numerous supporters and sympathisers, and the good people of Abia State to remain steadfast, calm, peaceful, law-abiding and put our hope and trust in God and the Judiciary as we explore the options available to us.

“We also call on the good people of Abia who have been suffering under the bad policies of Alex Otti to know that the Party would never abandon them.”

Similarly, Ahiwe in his message said: “When we embarked on the journey to reclaim our mandate through judicial processes, it was a calculated resolution and we were conscious that the journey would not be a sprint but a peculiar marathon with inevitable twists and turns.

“Our destination was clearly defined from the onset, and our focus is unchanged. So, at this juncture, our faith in God is renewed, as well as our solid confidence in the judiciary.

“I therefore encourage all my supporters to stay calm, keep praying to God, and look beyond the eclipse of transitional sunset.”

There are strong indications that Ahiwe and PDP will proceed to the Supreme Court in their legal battle.