2023 MTV Awards: Rema beats Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid to emerge first winner of best afrobeats award

Nigerian music star Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, emerged winner of the first Best Afrobeats award at the MTV Video Music Award in Newark, New Jersey, United States of America Tuesday.
Rema won for his collaborative effort with International star Selena Gomez on the record ‘Calm Down.’
Organisers of the show unveiled the best afrobeats category in the 2023 edition.
Rema’s ‘Calm Down,’ was nominated alongside Burna Boy’s ‘It’s Plenty,’ Davido feat Musa Key’s ‘Unavailable,’ Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush,’ Libianca’s ‘People,’ Wizkid feat Ayrra Starr’s ‘2 Sugar,’ and Fireboy DML’s ‘Bandana.
