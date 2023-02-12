2023: I’m supporting Tinubu because of his track records – Gov. AbdulRazaq

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said he is supporting the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the 2023 presidential election because of his track records in Lagos State.

AbdulRazaq said this in Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, Saturday when he paid the Federal lawmaker representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero constituency of Kwara, Rep. Tunji Olawuyi, an unscheduled visit and addressed some party supporters undergoing a training.

He said Lagos state is a cynosure of all eyes in Nigeria because of its developmental strides, adding that Tinubu began the journey when he was elected as the governor of the state.

AbdulRazaq revealed that he has written several letters to President Muhammadu Buhari to help dualise the Ilorin-Kabba road, but was yet to see the light of the day.

The governor explained further that he had a discussion with Tinubu on the same matter and expressed optimism that if the people delivered him, the realisation of the road is a done deal.

AbdulRazaq said he is doing everything possible to continue to make the state an economically viable one with more businesses coming up.

According to him, he want the people of the state to work very hard to make APC win again for the good works to continue.

“Part of my discussion with Tinubu is dualisation of this road to Kabba. I can guarantee you that with Asiwaju as the president, this project is a done deal.

“That is one of the biggest projects we can bring to Kwara South; it is such an economic road.

“Its importance can not be overemphasised,” AbdulRazaq said.

AbdulRazaq is contesting for re-election on the platform of the APC.

NAN