2023: Hold public officers accountable, APC governorship candidate urges journalists

The opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in Rivers, Tonye Cole, has urged journalists to continue to hold politicians and public officers accountable for effective service.

Cole gave the advice on Friday at a dinner organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Week in Port Harcourt.

The APC candidate, represented by his Spokesman, Eli Sogbeye, said that it is unconstitutional to prevent political parties from carrying out their functions in the country.

The APC governorship candidate advised the media as watchdog of the society to expose the perpetrators.

Cole commended Nigerian Journalists for their efforts to sustain democracy through their reportage.

He described the theme of the week “Media Vigilance Ahead of Peaceful 2023 Elections in Rivers State”as a guiding compass for the governed, saying that any society without the media is doomed.

Similarly, Dr Jossy Nkwocha, the Chairman of the occasion, who is also the Head Corporate Communications of Edoroma Eleme Petrochemicals, said that the Chapel’s call for a peaceful election showed that the union is responsible and peaceful.

In his speech, Paulinus Nsirim, the former Commissioner for Information in Rivers, lauded the union for effective reporting of the state activities that had earned several awards to the state government.

Nsirim, represented by Celestin Ogolo, a Director in the Ministry, urged members of the Chapel to maintain the tempo and promised to refer the issue of their stolen bus to his principal for prompt action.

Also, Ernest Chinwo, the General Manager of the Tide Newspaper and immediate past Chairman of the Chapel, commended the Chapel leadership for sustaining the week.

Earlier, Amaechi Okonkwo, the Chairman of the Chapel, said that the 2023 week was a reflection of all the challenges faced by the union.

He said that the Chapel had lost two of its members to the cold hands of death and its vehicle donated by the state government to armed robbers.

Okonkwo appealed to government, corporate bodies and public spirited individuals to come to the rescue of the chapel by replacing their missing bus to serve the state effectively during the elections.