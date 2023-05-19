2023 Hajj: Adamawa’s Amirul Hajj assures of hitch free exercise

Adamawa’s Amirul 2023 Hajj, Alhaji Hassan Abdulhafiz, has assured prospective pilgrims of hitch free pilgrimage and tasked them to be good ambassadors of the State and country at large.

Abdulhafiz gave the assurance while addressing newsmen on the level of preparation for a successful spiritual journey in Yola Friday.

He said that his team and the board had fully prepared to ensure that the exercise was more successful than the previous one.

According to him, 2,500 prospective pilgrims are expected to perform the exercise from the state.

He said that more than the number had intended to go for the spiritual journey but due to limited seat, some might not make it.

He urged those who were not in the list to exercise patience and take it as an act of God Almighty, adding that they would be given priority for 2024 Hajj.

“The board is doing everything possible to get additional seat from the National Hajj Commission for more of our people to be considered.

“As a result of limited seat due to the challenge of COVID-19 experienced last year, a lot of people did not go for the journey and we consider those who make complete payments first,” he said.

The Amirul Hajj said that the prospective pilgrims were also fully sensitised to the rituals for successful and acceptable pilgrimage.

Hassan called on them to cooperate with the officials while in Nigeria and in the Holy land for the success of the exercise.

He further appreciated Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for his support and cooperation as well as careful selection of an experienced team towards the success of the exercise.