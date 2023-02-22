2023: Buhari presides over National Security Council meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has presided over the meeting of National Security Council at the presidential villa, Abuja.

It was gathered that the meeting with all the security chiefs in attendance was meant to review the security developments across the country ahead of the February 25 and March 11, 2023 general elections.

The Nigerian leader reportedly used the opportunity of the meeting to inaugurate security equipment donated by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

The President is expected to depart Abuja for his country home, Daura, Katsina State, Thursday, to vote for his preferred candidate this Saturday.