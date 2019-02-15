2019 Elections: Passengers stranded in Kaduna motor parks

Passengers travelling from Kaduna to various states of the federation for the general elections were on Friday stranded over shortage of vehicles.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there was a large turnout of passengers at various parks within the Kaduna metropolis, which caused shortage of vehicles.

Some of the passengers who spoke with NAN said they were travelling to vote in the elections coming up on Saturday but were unable to get vehicles to their destinations.

A passenger, Mohammed Kabiru, who is a civil servant, said he had been in the park as early as 7 a.m. but could not get a vehicle till 11a.m.

Kabiru said: “I have to travel for this election, because I registered to vote in Katsina.”

Another passenger, Ahmed Abdulkareem, said that he is an INEC ad hoc staff and had to meet up for the elections.

Abdulkareem said: “As you can see, there are many people rushing to get into the few available vehicles. I don’t want to get hurt in the process but I have to join them.”

Another passenger, Hadiza Smaila, said she was travelling out of Kaduna to her home because of security concerns.

She said: “I have to make sure I am at home with my family and pray the election goes well.”

Rabiu Mohammed, Manager, Kaduna State Transport Authority Park, said the park started witnessing a large number of passengers as at Thursday, which brought about the shortage of vehicles.

He said: “When our vehicles go to some states there are no passengers for them to come back with, so they have to wait for passengers before returning.’’

He said 30 buses normally leave the park daily but due to the elections, over 50 buses and cars had already left for various destinations.

Mohammed called on the government to assign more security officials on the roads for peaceful elections and safety of travellers.