Emmanuel Okala, former Green Eagles Goalkeeper, has urged Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to support the Super Eagles in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with fervent prayers.

Okala, who is the 1980 African Cup of Nations Cup winning Green Eagles goalkeeper, made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Enugu.

NAN reports that 2019 AFCON will kick off with the new expanded 24 teams on Friday in Egypt.

While the Super Eagles, who are in Group B, will take on debutants, Burundi, in their opening match on Saturday.

Okala, who spoke on the chances of the Nigerian senior team winning the AFCON, noted that the national senior team needed the encouragement of every Nigerian.

He, however, thanked God for Super Eagles qualification on time and in a resounding way, but warned that the national team players should never underrate any team in the tournament.

He said: “I must thank God for their easy sail during the qualification, their early preparation for the tournament as well as the Nigeria Football Federation and Federal Government’s support to the team so far.

“I want them to go all out to win each match with high margin of goals, especially the group stage because number of goals scored alone can count for their qualification to the next round of the tournament.

“Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora must continue to make fervent prayers for the team to do well and make the nation proud once more by lifting the AFCON trophy.”

Okala called on the Super Eagles players and technical crew to put in all the seriousness the tournament deserves.

He added: “The Super Eagles must give good account of themselves, be good ambassadors of the nation, their families and themselves so that their football career can blossom.”

The 2019 AFCON will hold for 29 days, thus, commencing from June 21 to July 19.