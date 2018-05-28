2018 Hajj: FCT board begins visa processing for intending pilgrims

Malam Muhammad Bashir, the Director, FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, on Monday, said the board had commenced processing of visa for those who completed payment of their 2018 Hajj fare.

Bashir made the disclosure at a news conference on preparations for the 2018 Hajj operation at the board’s head office in Abuja.

He explained that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria had allocated 2,115 slots to the board and it had so far sold over 50 per cent of the slots to intending pilgrims.

He said that the board had collected more than 80 per cent passports of those who paid deposits for their fares to ensure timely preparation.

The director, therefore, advised those who had not balance their fares to do so before May 31, to enable the board to meet the deadline for registration set by NAHCON.

Bashir said the 2018 Hajj fare for FCT intending pilgrims was N1,492,867.15, with flat Basic Travel Allowance of 800 U.S. dollars.

According to him, there is a reduction of N45,351.47, compare to what was paid during the 2017 Hajj.

He attributed the reduction to concerted efforts by NAHCON to lessen the hardship of Hajj fare due to introduction of various policies by the Saudi Authority.

He assured that all intending pilgrims who paid in excess would get their refund as soon as the board finished compilation of names and banks details.

The director said the board had already secured comfortable accommodation for intending pilgrims in Makkah and had concluded arrangements with service providers (feeding) in Saudi Arabia.

He announced that the next phase of pilgrim’s education and orientation would start immediately after the month of Ramadan.

Bashir added that the board had conducted the mandatory medical screening of intending pilgrims and the Team of Medical Doctors were still analysing the laboratory results.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that no fewer than 95,000 pilgrims from Nigeria are expected to join over two million Muslims from around the world to perform the 2018 Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.