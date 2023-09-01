20-year-old man allegedly kills father for ritual, removes body parts

A 20-year old man simply identified as Ridwan has been arrested in Ogun State for allegedly killing his father, also simply identified as Ishau, for ritual purposes.

The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, codenamed So-Safe Corps, made this known.

In a statement it issued on Friday, the Corps said Ridwan allegedly killed his father on August 31, 2023.

The statement, from the Office of the Commander of the Corps, Soji Ganzallo, signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Assistant Commander Moruf Yusuf, said: “At about 12:00hrs on Thursday, 31st August 2023, officers of the Corps on routine patrol heard a strange noise in a building while at Oshoku Village in Ijebu North Local Government Area.

“The officers entered the building to confirm what was happening, but to their dismay, they found a man’s body lying lifeless in a pool of his own blood and the alleged killer fled the scene.”

Owing to the discovery, Ganzallo was said to have directed the Commander, Ijebu Zonal Command of the Corps, ACC Marcus Ayankoya, to arrest Ridwan, the suspected killer, within 24 hours.

Ridwan, who was nabbed where he was hiding in a bush, confessed to having killed his father, Ishau, with a rope tied to his neck and a knife used to remove the needed parts of his body for ritual purposes.

Ganzallo said Ridwan told officers of the Corps that he only removed the private part, larynx and four teeth of his father as requested by a ritualist he identified as Baba Kekere.

The Corps Commander said when the suspect was asked about the whereabouts of the ritualist, he refused to give details.

He said Ridwan has been transferred to Ogbere Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigation and likely prosecution.

