19-year-old in court over alleged impersonation

A 19-year-old man, Isah Hassan, was on Thursday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged impersonation.

Hassan, whose address was not given, is facing a charge of impersonation.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 31 at about 2:45pm in Ijan-Ekiti.

Apata said that the defendant, who was found not to be a police officer, unlawfully wore a police uniform.

He said that the offence contravened Section 90 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

He prayed the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, while his Counsel, Olatunbosun Ajidara, urged the court to grant him bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Ajibade, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000, with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case till July 4 for hearing.