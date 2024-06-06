Woman, 28, in court over allegedly stabbing another

A 28-year-old woman, Simbiat Akinmurele, was on Thursday arraigned before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly stabbing a woman and causing her grievous harm.

Akinmurele is facing two counts to which she, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP, Christian Okonofua, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 24, at about 10:30 a.m., at No. 28, Otambala Street, Ikorodu.

Okonofua said that the defendant broke a beer bottle and unlawfully stabbed one Kemi Oseni, the complainant.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 168(d) and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate A.O. Onalaja granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Onalaja adjourned the case till June 13 for mention.