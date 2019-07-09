The Edo Joint Account and Allocation Committee has declared N3. 085 billion as the gross allocation that accrued to the 18 Local Governments in the state for May.

The committee also said that the Internally Generated Revenue from the councils for the month of May stood at N190.79 million.

Jenkins Osunde, Chairman, Oredo Local Government Area, made the disclosure at the end of the JAAC meeting presided over by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo at the Government House, Benin, on Tuesday.

Osunde said that the total deduction made from the gross allocation was N1.68 billion while net allocation was N1.41 billion.

He said: “Total primary school teachers’ salaries and non-teaching staff salaries gulped N910. 40 million, pension arrears contribution was N100 million, while LGA Pensions contributions stood at N423.53 million.”

He said the total amount of money available for the 18 LGAs including IGR was N1.55 billion.

He added that the local government financial autonomy did not affect the operations of the councils as the allocations had been going directly into their various accounts.