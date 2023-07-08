15-year-old among suspects arrested for drug possession

828 828

A 15-year-old is among the suspects arrested by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command for drug possession.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, made this known in a statement he issued on Friday.

The CO said on June 29, 2023, between 7am and 12noon, police operatives attached to Special Area Division, Eagle Monitoring Unit, other Tactical teams and local vigilante men of Obio-Akpor embarked on a joint rigorous and intensive raiding of criminal hideouts and illicit drug sale outlets within Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

Emeka said: “The outcome of the joint operation was a harvest of suspects comprising young boys and girls between the ages of 15 and 28 and assorted exhibits were recovered including different hard drugs suspected to be Ice, marijuana, cannabis, cocaine, and heroin.

“Also recovered from the premises of the slaughter behind Rumuokoro Market were three PMF uniforms without name tags, one Army camouflage scarf, a green army raincoat, cult-related accoutrements such as cutlass, a small axe, daggers, one locally fabricated revolver pistol with one live cartridge, and four expended cartridges.

“The suspects have been professionally interrogated and profiled.”