10th National Assembly: North Central Senators-elect rejects zoning arrangement

North-Central Senators-Elect from different political parties have rejected the zoning arrangements for the 10th National Assembly leadership positions announced by the All Progressives Congress.

The party had through its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, unveiled the National Assembly leadership.

Morka said the National Working Committee of the party had endorsed Senator Godswill Akpabio from the South South as the President of the 10th Senate, while Senator Barau Jibrin from the North West was picked as his deputy.

In the House of Representatives, the APC NWC endorsed Hon. Tajudeen Abass from the North West as the Speaker and Benjamin Kalu from the South East as deputy.

The decision of the National leadership of the APC forced the North Central Senators-Elect to write an open letter to the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, kicking against the zoning arrangements because it excluded their region.

The Senators-elect specifically said only the North Central did not produce any presiding officer despite the fact that neither the President-Elect nor the Vice President-Elect are from the zone.

The letter by the lawmakers-elect was titled: “Resolution of the North Central Caucus of the 10th Senate on NASS Leadership Zoning.”

The letter was signed by 18 Senators-elect, including Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger East), Senator Ashiru Oyelola Yisa (Kwara South), Senator Sadiq Umar Suleiman (Kwara North), Senator-elect Mustapha Saliu (Kwara Central) and Senator Isah Jibrin (Kogi East).

Others are Senator Abba Moro (Benue South), Senator Godiya Akwashiki (Nasarawa North), Senator-elect Ahmed Aliyu Wadada(Nasarawa West), Senator-elect Ireti Kingibe (FCT), Senator-elect Sunday Karimi Steve (Kogi West), Senator-elect Ohere Sadiku Abubakar (Kogi Central) and Senator-elect Peter Ndalikali Jiya (Niger South).

They also included Senator-elect Napoleon Binkap Bali (Plateau South), Senator-elect Mwadkion Simon Davou (Plateau North), Senator-elect Diket Plang (Plateau Central), Senator-elect Mohammed O. Onawo (Nasarawa South), Senator-elect Emmanuel M. Udende (Benue East) and Senator-elect Titus Tartenger Zam (Benue West).

Part of the letter reads: “We the North Central Senators-elect Caucus met on Monday the 8th May 2023 and resolved as follows:

“That the North Central as a geopolitical zone in Nigeria has paid its dues in the political stability of the country and shall continue to do so, but where we see open denial of our rights and privileges, we will have no option than to voice out in the interest of the zone and it’s people we represent.

“It is pertinent to know that we are fully committed to supporting the incoming administration of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a better Nigeria.

“This can only happen if fairness, equity and justice are ensured.

“It is on record that the North Central gave the APC 41 per cent of her votes to victory, hence we equally deserves as others.

“Our caucus reviewed the proposed zoning structure released, and we are not pleased and comfortable with the allocation of the Positions of the Deputy Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly to a particular geopolitical zone of the country (North-West), we hereby reject it.

“The convention has always been that the six geopolitical zones of the country will have one each of the six positions.

“Now that the South West and North East have produced the President-elect and Vice President-Elect respectively, it is only fair and natural that the positions of the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives should be shared amongst the other four geopolitical zones, that is the North Central, South South, South East and North West.

“Sequel to the above, we as a caucus is calling on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to immediately retract its earlier decision which schemes us out of the power sharing formula of the Country and cede the position of the Deputy Senate President to the North Central Zone so as to ensure fairness, equity and justice for a smooth 10th Senate.”