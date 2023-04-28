10th NASS: APC Support Groups rally support for Akpabio, Barau Jibrin

The Conference of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups has appealed to Senator Barau Jibrin to work with Senator Godswill Akpabio, in the contest for the Senate presidency.

The groups said this in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Alhaji Gambo Jagindi, in Abuja.

“As it stands today, the APC will be in the majority in both chambers of the National Assembly, with 59 Senators-elect and 178 Reps-elect from the official results declared so far by INEC.

”The role of the National Assembly in enabling true democracy to thrive cannot be over-emphasised.

”And so we the critical stakeholders of the APC believe that the party should not leave anything to chance in ensuring that all of those who worked for its success in the just concluded general elections are carried along.

”This is to avoid a reoccurrence of the 2015 scenario where some elected National Assembly members on the platform of the APC, formed an unholy alliance with opposition parties and rocked the boat of the APC.

“The party must not, and never allow such unpleasant and retrogressive histories to be repeated,” he said.

Jagindi said, the APC, a party with progressive political ideology, having produced the President-elect would give all regions and religions a place in governance.

”We, therefore, believe that formidable candidates, who have all it takes to be the number three and five in the hierarchy of the country’s leadership, should be carefully nominated by those who wish the APC to succeed in this huge task of nation building.

”No doubt that the seat of the President of the Senate is a top position which wields a lot of influence, and one that holds the gavel to either make or mar the executive.

“This position must, therefore, be given only to a party member, who will ensure that the APC is seen as the true national party that it is, to ensure the growth and development of Nigeria.

”Therefore, looking at the achievements and antecedents of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jubrin, two legislators that have contributed immensely to the development of democracy in the party and the Senate.

“It will be a great achievement if they are elected Senate President and Deputy Senate President,” he said.

He said the emergence of the duo for plum legislative positions in the 10th Senate would complement the experience and willingness of the incoming President and the Vice President president to deliver on good governance.

This, he said, would also help in building an enviable political party, with a strong structure, support and adequate compensation for loyal and hard working party members.

”It will place APC above oppositions in such a way that future elections will be won by the party even before the election day.

”As the date for the inauguration of the next government gets closer, it is incumbent on all party faithful to strategise and put the future and interests of the party above all other interest for the long time health and survival of the party,” he added.