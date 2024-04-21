$10,000 challenge: No response from Obi’s supporters 24 hours after – Reno Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Sunday, said 24 hours after he threw a challenge to supporters of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, nobody has come with an answer to his poser.

Omokri had earlier challenged Obi’s supporters popularly called ‘Obidients’ to mention one school Obi built while in office as Anambra State Governor from 2007 to 2014.

He offered to give a $10,000 reward to whoever could come up with a response.

He threw the challenge in an interview on the ‘Mic On Podcast’ programme hosted by Channels Television’s journalist, Seun Okinbaloye, late Saturday.

Omokri said, “I am giving a challenge. I will give any (Obidient) $10,000 if they can name one school that Peter Obi started, completed, and commissioned while he was governor.”

In the interview, he also claimed that a local government chairman in Lagos performed better in office than Obi while he was a state governor.

Omokri added, “The Chairman of Eti-Osa Local Government Area in Lagos State has more achievements in governance than Peter Obi.

“I know for a fact that the Eti-Osa Local Government Chairman has built at least, to my knowledge, three schools.”

However, while giving an update on the $10,000 challenge on Sunday, Omokri wrote on X, “Twenty-four hours later, nobody can name even one school built by Peter Obi in eight years as Governor of Anambra. Yet, this is the man they claim will build Nigeria?

“It is like saying a man who could not pass Mathematics is the best person to teach you Further Mathematics.

“$10,000 in Naira equivalent if you can name the school!”

During his interview, Omokri recalled how he encouraged Obi to tread “the best path” for his presidential ambition.

“…Peter Obi cannot deny that I was the one who recommended him to Waziri Atiku Abubakar. Waziri Atiku Abubakar asked me to help him choose a running mate.

“I called former President Jonathan, I discussed with him. Former President Jonathan told me, ‘Look, it must be Peter Obi’ and then I told former President Jonathan that I can’t just give this man only one name and so we padded the list with some other people’s names and then we put Peter Obi’s name and made it so rosy.

“And, Waziri Atiku Abubakar chose Peter Obi,” the social media influencer stated, adding that “Peter Obi was the best person at that time.”

Omokri, however, lamented that despite his efforts, Obi didn’t heed his advice.

He said, “I told Peter Obi that the best path to the presidency for him is to run as Waziri Atiku Abubakar’s running mate and then be loyal to him.

“And then, when Waziri finishes his tenure, naturally the baton will change from the present to him. He didn’t listen to me.”

The former presidential aide noted that Obi wasn’t posited to win the 2023 election, but rather, he (Obi) would “split the Peoples Democratic Party votes and make it possible for Bola Tinubu to win.”

Obi contested for the presidency in the 2023 election as the LP’s candidate. Both he and Abubakar eventually lost to Tinubu.